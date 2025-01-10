 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans set for nine G.M. interviews over next three days

  
Published January 10, 2025 09:42 AM

The Titans’ General Manager search will take center stage over the next three days.

After firing Ran Carthon earlier this week, the Titans have identified a number of candidates for the job and they will be meeting with nine of them through the end of the weekend.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they will be meeting with Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, and Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek on Friday. Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, and Browns assistant G.M. Catherine Hickman are on the schedule for Saturday.

The Titans will wrap things up with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham on Sunday. The next step would likely be to set up a second round with some of the candidates as they move closer to finding the person who will work with president of football operations Chad Brinker.