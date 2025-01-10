Titans set for nine G.M. interviews over next three days

The Titans’ General Manager search will take center stage over the next three days.

After firing Ran Carthon earlier this week, the Titans have identified a number of candidates for the job and they will be meeting with nine of them through the end of the weekend.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they will be meeting with Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, and Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek on Friday. Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, and Browns assistant G.M. Catherine Hickman are on the schedule for Saturday.

The Titans will wrap things up with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham on Sunday. The next step would likely be to set up a second round with some of the candidates as they move closer to finding the person who will work with president of football operations Chad Brinker.