Matt Nagy to interview with Jets on Wednesday

The Jets will be holding a couple of interviews with members of the Chiefs organization on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, they will interview offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for their head coaching vacancy. That interview will take place remotely.

They will also be interviewing Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi for their General Manager job. That meeting will take place in person.

Nagy’s first stint as the offensive coordinator came in 2016 and 2017 and he parleyed it into a four-year run as the Bears’ head coach. He was 34-31 and took the Bears to the playoffs twice before being fired and returning to Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City.

The Jets have already met with Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel and they are interviewing Rex Ryan on Tuesday, so Nagy is one of several former NFL head coaches on the long list of candidates under consideration for the job.