 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Nagy to interview with Jets on Wednesday

  
Published January 7, 2025 09:32 AM

The Jets will be holding a couple of interviews with members of the Chiefs organization on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, they will interview offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for their head coaching vacancy. That interview will take place remotely.

They will also be interviewing Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi for their General Manager job. That meeting will take place in person.

Nagy’s first stint as the offensive coordinator came in 2016 and 2017 and he parleyed it into a four-year run as the Bears’ head coach. He was 34-31 and took the Bears to the playoffs twice before being fired and returning to Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City.

The Jets have already met with Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel and they are interviewing Rex Ryan on Tuesday, so Nagy is one of several former NFL head coaches on the long list of candidates under consideration for the job.