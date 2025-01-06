Jets request interviews with Joe Brady, Vance Joseph, Aaron Glenn

The Jets have reportedly put in a few more requests to speak with assistant coaches currently with other teams.

Via multiple reports, New York would like to speak with Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Brady, 35, was promoted to his role on an interim basis midway through the 2023 season, helping the Bills get back on track and into the postseason. He retained the role on a full-time basis in 2024 and the Bills finished No. 2 in points scored and No. 10 in total yards. Quarterback Josh Allen threw just six interceptions in 2024 — his lowest total in seven seasons.

Joseph, 52, served as Denver’s head coach from 2017-2018, compiling an 11-21 record. He’s been back as the club’s defensive coordinator over the last two seasons under head coach Sean Payton. Denver finished No. 3 in points allowed and No. 7 in yards allowed in 2024.

Glenn, 52, was a Jets first-round pick in 1994 and played eight seasons for the franchise. He also served as a personnel scout for the team from 2012-2013 before getting into coaching. He’s been the Lions’ defensive coordinator under head coach Dan Campbell since 2021. Despite the club dealing with several injuries on defense, Detroit finished No. 7 in points allowed and No. 20 in yards allowed.