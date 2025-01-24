 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pete Carroll to be next head coach of Raiders

  
Published January 24, 2025 10:31 AM

Pete Carroll is going to be the next head coach of the Raiders.

Momentum had been building toward that outcome and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the two sides have reached agreement on a deal. It’s a three-year deal with an option for a fourth season.

Carroll spent 14 seasons as the head coach of the Seahawks before parting ways with the franchise after the 2023 season. He won one Super Bowl and lost another in Seattle and also won a national title with USC after two less successful stints as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots earlier in his career.

Carroll will become the third person to be the permanent head coach for four different franchises. Bill Parcells and Marty Schottenheimer are the other two while Wade Phillips has been the full-time coach of three teams and the interim head coach of a fourth club.