Pete Carroll to be next head coach of Raiders

Pete Carroll is going to be the next head coach of the Raiders.

Momentum had been building toward that outcome and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the two sides have reached agreement on a deal. It’s a three-year deal with an option for a fourth season.

Carroll spent 14 seasons as the head coach of the Seahawks before parting ways with the franchise after the 2023 season. He won one Super Bowl and lost another in Seattle and also won a national title with USC after two less successful stints as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots earlier in his career.

Carroll will become the third person to be the permanent head coach for four different franchises. Bill Parcells and Marty Schottenheimer are the other two while Wade Phillips has been the full-time coach of three teams and the interim head coach of a fourth club.