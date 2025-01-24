 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Momentum builds for Pete Carroll to the Raiders

  
Published January 24, 2025 09:19 AM

With the Raiders not getting the guy whom minority owner Tom Brady seemed to be targeting (i.e., Ben Johnson), the Silver and Black has moved onto a coach whose hair went more silver than black a long time ago.

Momentum is building in league circles for Pete Carroll to be the next head coach of the Raiders.

That doesn’t mean it’s done. It doesn’t mean he’s the guy. It only means that multiple people in position to know which way the wind is blowing believe the wind is blowing squarely in Carroll’s direction.

He coached the Jets in 1994, the Patriots from 1997 through 1999, and the Seahawks from 2010 through 2023. In nine years with USC, Carroll restored the Trojans to their glory of yesteryear. And he took Seattle to its first and only Super Bowl title, in 2013.

Now, he’ll might be trying to do the same thing with the Raiders. It won’t be easy. But it will be good to see a Super Bowl-winning coach back in the game — if Brady and the Raiders end up picking Pete Carroll.