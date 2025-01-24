Momentum builds for Pete Carroll to the Raiders

With the Raiders not getting the guy whom minority owner Tom Brady seemed to be targeting (i.e., Ben Johnson), the Silver and Black has moved onto a coach whose hair went more silver than black a long time ago.

Momentum is building in league circles for Pete Carroll to be the next head coach of the Raiders.

That doesn’t mean it’s done. It doesn’t mean he’s the guy. It only means that multiple people in position to know which way the wind is blowing believe the wind is blowing squarely in Carroll’s direction.

He coached the Jets in 1994, the Patriots from 1997 through 1999, and the Seahawks from 2010 through 2023. In nine years with USC, Carroll restored the Trojans to their glory of yesteryear. And he took Seattle to its first and only Super Bowl title, in 2013.

Now, he’ll might be trying to do the same thing with the Raiders. It won’t be easy. But it will be good to see a Super Bowl-winning coach back in the game — if Brady and the Raiders end up picking Pete Carroll.