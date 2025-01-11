 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce they interviewed Steve Spagnuolo for head coach

  
January 11, 2025

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has interviewed for the Jaguars’ head-coaching vacancy.

The Jaguars announced on Friday night that they completed an interview with Spagnuolo.

Spagnuolo is widely viewed as one of the best defensive coaches in NFL history, with four Super Bowl rings as a defensive coordinator. His previous head-coaching experience, however, was a major disappointment, when he went 10-38 in three seasons as coach of the Rams. He also spent four games as interim head coach of the Giants, going 1-3.

The 65-year-old Spagnuolo has been the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator since 2019.