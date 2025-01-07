Raiders fire head coach Antonio Pierce

There is now another head coaching vacancy.

The Raiders have fired Antonio Pierce, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Antonio Pierce of his duties as head coach,” the team released in a statement. “We appreciate Antonio’s leadership, first as an interim head coach and this past season as the head coach. Antonio grew up a Raiders fan and his Silver and Black roots run deep. We are grateful for his ability to reignite what it means to be a Raider throughout the entire organization. We wish nothing but the best for Antonio and his family in the future.”

Pierce, 46, became Las Vegas’ full-time head coach last January after serving as the club’s interim coach following the firing of Josh McDaniels midway through the 2023 season.

While Pierce helped the club finish 5-4 last season — highlighted by a Christmas Day victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City — the Raiders could not replicate that success in 2024.

Las Vegas lost to the Chargers on Sunday to complete the 2024 season at 4-13, enduring a 10-game losing streak before defeating the Jaguars in Week 16 and the Saints in Week 17. The Raiders had beaten the Ravens in Week 2 before getting their second win over the Browns in Week 4.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media notes owner Mark Davis delivered the news at the team facility within the last hour.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Raiders will retain General Manager Tom Telesco, who was hired last January.

This is now the sixth head coaching vacancy in this cycle, with the Raiders joining the Jets, Saints, Bears, Patriots, and Jaguars.