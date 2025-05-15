NFL, Chiefs embrace K.C. overload

If you don’t have Chiefs fatigue, give it a year.

Despite being blown out in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs continue to be the hottest property in the NFL. And the Chiefs seemingly have no qualms about getting so many big-platform games.

The schedule has them playing only four of 17 games at 1:00 p.m. ET: Week 7 vs. the Raiders, Week 12 vs. the Colts, Week 15 vs. the Chargers, and Week 16 at the Titans. (Each of the final three could, in theory, be flexed to a different day or time.) Four other games are set for massive audiences at 4:25 p.m. ET: Week 2 vs. Eagles, Week 4 vs. Ravens, Week 9 at Bills, Week 11 at Broncos.

The other nine games are set for prime-time or other standalone spots: Week 1 on Friday night (at Chargers in Brazil), Week 3 on Sunday night (at Giants), Week 5 on Monday night (at Jaguars), Week 6 on Sunday night (vs. Lions), Week 8 on Monday night (vs. Commanders), Week 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET (at Cowboys on Thanksgiving), Week 14 on Sunday night (vs. Texans), and Week 17 on Thursday night (vs. Broncos on Christmas).

The only routine for the Chiefs is that there is none. Only once do their games begin on the same day and time in back-to-back weeks (Week 15 and Week 16).

The Chiefs won’t complain. They like it. They want to be a permanent fixture on Christmas. This year, they got both major in-season holidays.

They have the star power. And they typically play in close games, given their habit of playing with their food (and, typically, finding a way to emerge with a win).

If Chiefs games continue to rack up big numbers, they’ll continue to be the most visible branch of a 32-team tree. Again, they want it. They like it. Maybe, at this point, they feel like they need it.

That said, it’s hard not to wonder how much better they’d be if they were able to settle into a rhythm. This year, the season will be freestyle jazz anchored by a drummer who deliberately can’t keep time.