Tyreek Hill laughs off Colts schedule-release video

  
Published May 15, 2025 12:34 PM

The Colts dumped their schedule-release video not long after unveiling it, due to a Tyreek Hill joke and a Microsoft IP issue. For Hill’s part, he had no problem with it.

Said Hill on Twitter: “Should’ve left it up Colts, this was funny.”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, separately told PFT via text message that Hill was genuinely amused about his depiction as a dolphin that was arrested by the Coast Guard.

“He laughed about it and didn’t think they needed to take it down on his account,” Rosenhaus said.

The Colts publicly apologized to Hill, and privately communicated its regret to Hill, through Rosenhaus.

That’s only part of the problem. The schedule-release video infringed on Microsoft’s Minecraft rights without (unlike the Chargers) the company’s permission.

As to the jokes, humor is subjective. (The video also included Patrick Mahomes as a frog and a mayo-guzzling Will Levis being run over by a Titans party bus.) As to the copyright infringement, there’s no ambiguity. And it’s stunning, frankly, that any NFL team would nonchalantly violate someone else’s IP rights, given the league’s obsession with protecting and enforcing its own.

It’s also a bizarre unforced error by a multi-billion-dollar organization that is ostensibly buttoned up. In this case, the left hand didn’t know what the right hand was doing. And when the left hand found out, it got to work on undoing what the right hand had done.