John Harbaugh expresses disappointment, appreciation and gratitude

John Harbaugh had quite the run in Baltimore, with a 180-113 record in the regular season, a 13-11 postseason record and a Super Bowl title in 18 seasons. For all practical purposes, his time with the team ended Sunday night when the Ravens missed a last-second field goal in a loss to the Steelers that eliminated them from playoff contention.

The Ravens made it official Tuesday, announcing his firing.

Harbaugh, 64, signed a three-year deal last offseason that had him under contract through 2028. Now, though, Harbaugh will move on to his next stop.

He released a statement through the team after the Ravens’ announcement.

“Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, someday, but that day has come today. 😊 It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION,” Harbaugh wrote. “Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with special teams success. A difficult thing to do . . . and appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity.

“I hope a legacy built on Faith, always Fighting, always Believing.

“Values built into an Organization, through a Team, that are Worthwhile, Good and Lasting and that are admired by fans and foes alike. Meaningful & Impactful Relationships with Players through the years that I will cherish always. Grateful for their Strength and Courage.

“Loyal partnerships in this wonderful building, that grew into strong friendships, through the toil and tempest of the job every day.

“Mostly to my treasured Family, my Ingrid and my Alison, who are beyond compare in every way and the Loves of my life, and my close-knit family and good friends who stick with you no matter what.

“Finally, to the author and finisher of our faith, Gratitude for a Journey beyond anything I could have dreamed of on my own – All is well with my soul because of the Good God who guides and sustains me.”