Report: Raiders request to interview Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown

The Raiders have requested permission to interview Giants assistant General Manager Brandon Brown for their vacant G.M. job, Jonathan Jones of CBS reports.

This is the first request for Brown this hiring cycle, but he received multiple requests a year ago.

Brown just completed his third season with the Giants.

He spent five seasons with the Eagles, who promoted him to director of player personnel in 2021. In that role, Brown oversaw the Eagles’ pro scouting department and did crossover work on the college scouting side.

Brown joined the Eagles as assistant director of pro scouting, a job he held for two seasons, before becoming director of pro scouting for two seasons.

He also has worked for the Colts as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015).

Brown joined the Colts after spending two years at Boston College, first as a recruiting specialist (2013) and then as the assistant director of player personnel (2014).

In 2012, Brown was a pro personnel intern in the Jets’ training camp.

The Raiders also have requested to interview Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek, Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan and Steelers director of pro scouting Sheldon White.