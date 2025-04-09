T.J. Watt stirs up Steelers fan with social-media post

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt enters the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $21.05 million. That’s nearly half the current market for edge rushers.

The total average of his current deal also lags behind the $40 million Myles Garrett high-water mark; Watt is at $28 million.

To date, he has yet to get a new deal. And with the draft only 15 days away, Watt has stirred up Steelers fans by posting on social media of Watt holding up two fingers or, as the cool kids would say, throwing up the deuces.

Some regard it as a sign that he’s leaving, or at a minimum that he wants out.

Watt doesn’t seem like the type to mince words or play games. If he wants out, he’ll say so.

Still, he’s still waiting for a new deal. And he deserves one. The Steelers just gave a market-level deal to DK Metcalf, who has never played a down for Pittsburgh. Why shouldn’t Watt — one of the very best defenders in the game — not expect similar treatment?