Tyreek Hill was served with divorce papers on Tuesday

Last year, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill filed for divorce from his wife. He claimed it was all a mistake, and that he fired the “fucking bonehead” who had done it.

This week, Hill was served with divorce papers filed by his wife.

Via the Miami Herald, the papers were filed after the incident that resulted in police being called to Hill’s home. No charges were filed.

The personal developments come at a time when Hill’s professional future still seems murky. He said he wants to leave the Dolphins after the regular-season finale. He then embarked on a Super Bowl week media tour aimed at putting the toothpaste back in the tube.

At the league meetings, coach Mike McDaniel said the team is “fully planning” to move forward with Hill.