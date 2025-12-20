Sauce Gardner ruled out, but Shane Steichen expects him to play again in 2025

Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner officially will not return for Week 16.

Gardner has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the 49ers due to his calf injury.

The star cornerback has not been able to practice or play since suffering the injury during Indianapolis’ Nov. 30 loss to the Texans.

But, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com, Steichen said Gardner will play again this season.

Gardner appeared in three games for the Colts after the Jets traded him to Indianapolis. In 10 total games this season, Gardner has recorded 33 total tackles with eight passes defensed.

Receiver Anthony Gould (foot) has also been ruled out for Monday’s game while Steichen noted offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann’s status for Monday is uncertain. Raimann was able to participate on Saturday after he did not practice on Thursday or Friday.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck) will play on Monday after missing the last five games. He will have to be activated off of injured reserve.