Chiefs place Jawaan Taylor, Leo Chenal on IR in series of Saturday moves

The Chiefs have made several moves on Saturday in advance of their Week 16 matchup against the Titans.

Kansas City has placed offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and linebacker Leo Chenal on injured reserve, which will end the season for both players.

Taylor has been sidelined by an elbow injury and has not played since the Chiefs’ Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys.

It’s fair to wonder if Taylor has now played his last game with Kansas City. While he is under contract for 2026, Taylor does not have any guaranteed money left on his contract, and his release would result in $20 million in savings against the cap for 2026.

Taylor has started 45 games for Kansas City since signing with the club as a free agent in 2023. He played his first four seasons with Jacksonville.

The Chiefs have also waived running back Elijah Mitchell to create another roster spot.

As corresponding moves, the Chiefs have signed offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick, quarterback Chris Oladokun, and running back Dameon Pierce to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the club has elevated linebacker Cole Christiansen and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko to the active roster for Sunday.