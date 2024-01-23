Tyreek Hill files petition for divorce only weeks after getting married

This season’s Hard Knocks devoted plenty of time to the recent marriage of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. After just a matter of weeks, that marriage is over.

Via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, Hill has filed a petition for divorce from Keeta Vaccaro. They were married during Miami’s bye week.

Ordinarily, matters involving the private lives of players aren’t relevant. Hill made his marriage relevant, between injecting the storyline into Hard Knocks and claiming that he re-entered a Monday night game in December with an ankle sprain after she told him during a halftime text exchange, “You better get your ass back in the game.”

More recently, a fire caused significant damage at Hill’s Miami-area mansion. It was caused by a young child playing with matches or a lighter.

Vaccaro is the sister of former NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro, a first-round pick in 2013 who spend five years with the Saints and three with the Titans.

UPDATE 5:18 p.m. ET: Hill posted on X a denial that he has filed for divorce. Both the Herald and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel have based their reporting on court records.

UPDATE 5:26 p.m. ET: The Herald has acknowledged Hill’s denial, but reiterates that the divorce petition was filed on Monday. The Herald also notes that Hill’s attorney declined to comment.