Tyreek Hill’s halftime texts to his wife were permitted by the rules

Eyebrows were raised around the league when Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill said after Monday night’s loss to the Titans that he returned to action after a text exchange with his wife.

“I came in at halftime, I text my wife,” Hill said. “She was like, ‘You better get your ass back in the game.’”

According to the NFL, injured players are permitted to use the locker-room telephone or their personal cell phones, for the sole purpose of contacting a family member or significant other to inform the person about the player’s injury status. The player also may give them logistical information regarding the player’s treatment and/or relocation to another medical facility. Voice calls and text messages are permitted.

The conversation may not address competitive or strategic information.

That said, any such communications must be made in the presence of a designated team official, such as the team doctor. For text messages, this presumably means that the team designee must be able to see the contents of the messages.

So those are the rules. As explained by Hill, there’s no reason to think the rules were violated.