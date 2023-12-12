Tyreek Hill was in “a lot of pain,” says he returned to game after his wife told him to

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill says the ankle injury he suffered Monday night against the Titans was painful and he wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to return to the game.

“A lot of pain,” Hill said. “It sucked.”

Hill suffered the injury on a hip-drop tackle by Tennessee’s Sean Murphy-Bunting with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter. He returned with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter. Hill said his wife was the one who encouraged him to play through the pain.

“I came in at halftime, I text my wife,” Hill said. “She was like, ‘You better get your ass back in the game.’”

Hill indicated that the injury may have been an aggravation of the ankle injury that has been limiting him in practice, but he didn’t sound concerned about his ability to play on Sunday. Hill’s return sparked the Dolphins’ offense late in the game and he finished the game with four catches for 61 yards, but Miami blew a late lead to lose 28-27.