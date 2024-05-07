Packers ready to “start experimenting faster and taking next steps” on offense

The Packers were breaking in a new starting quarterback at this time last year and getting Jordan Love ready to play with a young cast of receivers meant they had to do things at a certain pace.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said this week that “you didn’t really know what direction you could go yet because you didn’t really know” what the players were capable of doing. The Packers finished last season strong, advanced to the playoffs and won a Wild Card game, so it’s not a great surprise that Stenavich sees a “night and day” difference from where they were in 2023.

“We can go out there right now and just run plays and it’s not like we’re installing everything for the first time,” Stenavich said, via the team’s website. “We can start experimenting faster and taking the next steps with the offense. You’re always looking to take the next step. You have to keep evolving, so it’s just a matter of what’s our best next step, or next two things that we want to do . . . where you can see, all right, is this the direction we want to go?”

Love is going to be central to any direction the Packers go in 2024 and beyond, which should make him the focal point of the experimentation that the team will be doing as they head into the 2024 season.