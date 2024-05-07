Watch Now
Examining Cowboys' hesitation on Lamb contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Cowboys have a great eye for talent, but have struggled with polishing off the rest of the development to make the roster special.
Up Next
Roseman doesn’t see any talent risk with Barkley
Roseman doesn't see any talent risk with Barkley
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Eagles always seem to sign key players in the offseason and why there is a big upside with Saquon Barkley.
Jones cites salary cap when questioned about Henry
Jones cites salary cap when questioned about Henry
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Derrick Henry is just one example of many opportunities where the Cowboys have been unwilling to go big on difference-making players.
Contract security gave Love confidence to develop
Contract security gave Love confidence to develop
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Packers have something special in Jordan Love and explore when the Packers will offer the QB his next contract.
Analyzing Comeback Player of the Year odds
Analyzing Comeback Player of the Year odds
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the odds for Comeback Player of the Year, where Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins round out the top three, and define what that award means.
What will it take for Shanahan to finish the job?
What will it take for Shanahan to finish the job?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on the teams that are dominant year after year and question if at some point Kyle Shanahan might need a fresh start to get over the hump.
Questions surround 2024 NFL schedule release
Questions surround 2024 NFL schedule release
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what they believe could be throwing a wrench in the 2024 NFL regular season schedule release and lay out when they think it could be announced.
Healthy Richardson could open up Colts offense
Healthy Richardson could open up Colts offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the importance of Anthony Richardson staying healthy in order to elevate the Colts offense and examine where Indianapolis fits into the AFC South.
Burrow’s availability has been his ‘only negative’
Burrow's availability has been his 'only negative'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Joe Burrow's slew of injuries, including how the QB has yet to have a healthy training camp in the NFL, and outline how the Bengals and Burrow need to address this trend.
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the offensive ceiling for the New England Patriots post-draft with additions at wide receiver and how the team can support the development of Drake Maye as QB of the future.
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dig into burning questions regarding the Baltimore Ravens, including the team’s offensive line overhaul, injuries, coaching changes and more.
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the odds for most passing yards by a rookie this NFL season and explain which quarterback they think is the best bet.