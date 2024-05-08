Joe Burrow: I’m really strong, bigger than I was after emphasizing lifting and nutrition

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he’s bigger and stronger after spending the last several months focusing on his nutrition and lifting weights.

Asked how much muscle mass he has added, Burrow didn’t put a number on his gains but said he’s, “Bigger, definitely bigger.”

Burrow said he feels very good about where his body is right now and expects to be even stronger when the Bengals open training camp in July.

“I’m gonna continue to get stronger and bigger throughout the offseason and just play it by ear, depending on how I feel,” Burrow said. “I’m in a good spot right now. I’m really strong, bigger than I was. We’re gonna continue to eat right, lift and go through my routine and see where I’m at.”

Burrow said he has been working with his trainer to make sure he’s not skipping any meals.

“I’m more dialed as far as nutrition and food schedule and eating when I need to,” Burrow said. “I’ve seen results.”

Burrow suffered a season-ending right wrist injury on November 16, but he says he’s throwing the ball and feeling good. A bigger, stronger Burrow may be less susceptible to injuries going forward.