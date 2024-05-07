Watch Now
Best current NFL rivalries
From the Chiefs and the Bills to the Chiefs and the Bengals, Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the top rivalries entering the 2024 NFL season.
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Tyreek Hill's praise of the Dolphins organization and share why they believe this is the first sign the WR wants an extension with some serious pay.
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract
Examining Cowboys' hesitation on Lamb contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Cowboys have a great eye for talent, but have struggled with polishing off the rest of the development to make the roster special.
Is it time to let Dak’s contract ‘run its course’?
Is it time to let Dak's contract 'run its course'?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they believe Jerry Jones ultimately wants the scrutiny because it keeps folks talking about America's team.
Roseman doesn’t see any talent risk with Barkley
Roseman doesn't see any talent risk with Barkley
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Eagles always seem to sign key players in the offseason and why there is a big upside with Saquon Barkley.
Jones cites salary cap when questioned about Henry
Jones cites salary cap when questioned about Henry
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Derrick Henry is just one example of many opportunities where the Cowboys have been unwilling to go big on difference-making players.
Contract security gave Love confidence to develop
Contract security gave Love confidence to develop
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Packers have something special in Jordan Love and explore when the Packers will offer the QB his next contract.
Analyzing Comeback Player of the Year odds
Analyzing Comeback Player of the Year odds
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the odds for Comeback Player of the Year, where Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins round out the top three, and define what that award means.
What will it take for Shanahan to finish the job?
What will it take for Shanahan to finish the job?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on the teams that are dominant year after year and question if at some point Kyle Shanahan might need a fresh start to get over the hump.
Questions surround 2024 NFL schedule release
Questions surround 2024 NFL schedule release
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what factors could be at play with the 2024 NFL regular season schedule release and lay out when they think it could be announced.
Healthy Richardson could open up Colts offense
Healthy Richardson could open up Colts offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the importance of Anthony Richardson staying healthy in order to elevate the Colts offense and examine where Indianapolis fits into the AFC South.
Burrow’s availability has been his ‘only negative’
Burrow's availability has been his 'only negative'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Joe Burrow's slew of injuries, including how the QB has yet to have a healthy training camp in the NFL, and outline how the Bengals and Burrow need to address this trend.
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the offensive ceiling for the New England Patriots post-draft with additions at wide receiver and how the team can support the development of Drake Maye as QB of the future.