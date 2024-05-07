Report: Rashee Rice under investigation for alleged nightclub assault Monday night

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice, who already faces eight felony charges for a multi-car crash on March 30, now is being investigated for allegedly hitting a photographer at a nightclub in Dallas on Monday night, WFAA reports.

According to the TV station, Dallas police are interviewing witnesses after an incident at Lit Kitchen.

Rice’s availability for this season already was in question after he lost control of a Lamborghini while allegedly driving 119 mph and causing a six-vehicle crash on a Dallas highway. Two victims in the crash have filed a civil suit against Rice and suspended SMU cornerback Teddy Knox, who also was speeding in Rice’s Chevrolet Corvette when he also lost control and wrecked.

Rice could face punishment under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said during draft weekend that the NFL will let the legal process “move through” on Rice, though the receiver’s latest incident could change that.

Rice has been working out with Patrick Mahomes near Fort Worth, Texas, and participating in virtual meetings with the team. The Chiefs will have to decide before May 20 whether Rice will participate in practices at the team facility.

The Chiefs covered their bases, trading up in the first round to select Texas receiver Xavier Worthy after signing veteran receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown in free agency.

Rice led the team’s wide receivers with 938 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 receptions last season as a rookie.