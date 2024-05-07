 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Rashee Rice under investigation for alleged nightclub assault Monday night

  
Published May 7, 2024 05:12 PM

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice, who already faces eight felony charges for a multi-car crash on March 30, now is being investigated for allegedly hitting a photographer at a nightclub in Dallas on Monday night, WFAA reports.

According to the TV station, Dallas police are interviewing witnesses after an incident at Lit Kitchen.

Rice’s availability for this season already was in question after he lost control of a Lamborghini while allegedly driving 119 mph and causing a six-vehicle crash on a Dallas highway. Two victims in the crash have filed a civil suit against Rice and suspended SMU cornerback Teddy Knox, who also was speeding in Rice’s Chevrolet Corvette when he also lost control and wrecked.

Rice could face punishment under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said during draft weekend that the NFL will let the legal process “move through” on Rice, though the receiver’s latest incident could change that.

Rice has been working out with Patrick Mahomes near Fort Worth, Texas, and participating in virtual meetings with the team. The Chiefs will have to decide before May 20 whether Rice will participate in practices at the team facility.

The Chiefs covered their bases, trading up in the first round to select Texas receiver Xavier Worthy after signing veteran receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown in free agency.

Rice led the team’s wide receivers with 938 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 receptions last season as a rookie.