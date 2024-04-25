Roger Goodell: NFL will let legal process “move through” on Rashee Rice

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice faces possible NFL punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy for causing a multi-car wreck last month. It seems likely Rice will serve a suspension of some length at some point.

It leaves the Chiefs with no idea of Rice’s availability this season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Rice’s status on Thursday night, and he did not provide an indication of how quickly a decision on Rice might come.

“Well, first, we allow the legal process to move through,” Goodell told Mike Greenberg of ESPN. “We obviously are following it closely, and as soon as they’re done with the process, we will be engaged and prepared to look at that under all of our Personal Conduct Policies.”

Rice faces eight felony charges after losing control of a Lamborghini while reportedly driving 119 mph, causing a six-vehicle crash on a Dallas highway. Two victims in the crash have filed a civil suit against Rice and suspended SMU cornerback Teddy Knox, who also was speeding in Rice’s Chevrolet Corvette when he lost control and wrecked.

Rice led the team’s wide receivers with 938 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 receptions last season as a rookie.