Lamar Jackson says he’s dropped his weight to 205

  
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t spent his offseason sitting around, eating and watching TV. He’s been hard at work as evidenced by his current weight.

Jackson revealed on an “I Got Time Today” segment from Complex Sports on Instagram that he’s down to 205 pounds.

Jackson read a series of social media posts about him, including one from nittygrittysportstalk that said, “Lamar Jackson is definitely 2019 MVP slim now. . . . It may get spooky.”

Jackson answered, “Most definitely. I was 230 two years ago. I was 215 last season, but now I’m like 205.”

The Ravens’ roster lists Jackson at 215 pounds, his playing weight last season. He entered the NFL at 216 pounds.

In 2022, Jackson added muscle mass to get his weight to 220 pounds. He said at the time that he just “wanted to do it [to] see how I look, see how I feel, and I feel good.”

He dropped 5 pounds last year and won his second MVP award.