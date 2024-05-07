Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt is interviewing for Patriots’ job

Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt is interviewing today for the Patriots’ lead personnel job, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Three other candidates declined to interview with the Patriots. Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown all said thanks but no thanks.

The Patriots reportedly have complied with the Rooney Rule, but it’s unknown who they interviewed (if anyone) before meeting with Hunt. Director of scouting Eliot Wolf has served as the de facto General Manager since Bill Belichick’s departure earlier this offseason, and his expected candidacy for the job could explain the interview rejections.

Hunt previously has interviewed for General Manager jobs with the Raiders and the Steelers and an assistant G.M. job with the Bills.

He joined the Eagles’ front office in 2022, leaving as the Steelers’ pro scouting coordinator when they promoted Omar Khan.

Hunt joined the Steelers in 2010 after working as a pro scout for the Texans from 2007-09. He was an intern in the Steelers’ scouting department in 2005-06.