nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt is interviewing for Patriots’ job

  
Published May 7, 2024 06:35 PM

Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt is interviewing today for the Patriots’ lead personnel job, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Three other candidates declined to interview with the Patriots. Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown all said thanks but no thanks.

The Patriots reportedly have complied with the Rooney Rule, but it’s unknown who they interviewed (if anyone) before meeting with Hunt. Director of scouting Eliot Wolf has served as the de facto General Manager since Bill Belichick’s departure earlier this offseason, and his expected candidacy for the job could explain the interview rejections.

Hunt previously has interviewed for General Manager jobs with the Raiders and the Steelers and an assistant G.M. job with the Bills.

He joined the Eagles’ front office in 2022, leaving as the Steelers’ pro scouting coordinator when they promoted Omar Khan.

Hunt joined the Steelers in 2010 after working as a pro scout for the Texans from 2007-09. He was an intern in the Steelers’ scouting department in 2005-06.