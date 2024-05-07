Bills director of player personnel Terrence Gray declines interview opportunity with Patriots

The Patriots reportedly have complied with the Rooney Rule. Which is good, if it’s true, since executives from other teams are saying “no thanks” to the opportunity to interview for the vacant G.M. job in New England.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, the Patriots expressed interest in interviewing Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray for the job. Gray “politely declined.”

If the Patriots haven’t already complied with the Rooney Rule (it’s unknown who they interviewed to do so), they’ll eventually have a problem. The widespread perception that Eliot Wolf will be getting the job could be prompting multiple candidates to pass on the opportunity to interview.

Even if Wolf is the choice, there’s value in interviewing. It can be great experience for future interviews.

For whatever reason, at least three candidates have said no. Most around the league are simply waiting for Wolf to be announced as the man in charge of New England’s football operations.