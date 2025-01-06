 Skip navigation
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
New Year's resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
New Year's resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Jets request interview with Texans OC Bobby Slowik

  
Published January 6, 2025 10:29 AM

The Jets have added another name to their head coaching search.

According to multiple reports, they have requested an interview with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. They are the first team to reach out to interview Slowik since the end of the regular season.

Slowik is in his second season with the Texans and he earned some head coaching interest after the Texans advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs last year. The Texans won the AFC South again this season, but the offense dropped in yards and points as their passing game saw a sharp decline from where it was in quarterback C.J. Stroud’s rookie season.

The Jets have already interviewed Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera. Rex Ryan and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich are expected to meet with the team this week.