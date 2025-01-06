Jets request interview with Texans OC Bobby Slowik

The Jets have added another name to their head coaching search.

According to multiple reports, they have requested an interview with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. They are the first team to reach out to interview Slowik since the end of the regular season.

Slowik is in his second season with the Texans and he earned some head coaching interest after the Texans advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs last year. The Texans won the AFC South again this season, but the offense dropped in yards and points as their passing game saw a sharp decline from where it was in quarterback C.J. Stroud’s rookie season.

The Jets have already interviewed Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera. Rex Ryan and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich are expected to meet with the team this week.