Jets request interviews with Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, 49ers QBs coach Brian Griese

  
Published January 6, 2025 11:36 AM

The Jets have put in two more requests for head coaching interviews.

According to multiple reports, the Jets would like to speak with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese for the role.

Nagy served as Bears head coach from 2018-2021, compiling a 34-31 record with two playoff appearances. Chicago went 0-2 in the postseason under Nagy.

He was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2017 under Andy Reid before his stint with the Bears and came back to Kansas City in 2022 as senior offensive assistant and QBs coach. He became offensive coordinator again in 2023.

Griese has been San Francisco’s quarterbacks coach since 2022, leaving the broadcast booth to get back on the sideline. He’s helped develop seventh-round pick Brock Purdy over the last three seasons, with Purdy now in a position to secure a significant second contract from the team.

A third-round pick in 1998, Griese played 11 seasons for the Broncos, Dolphins, Buccaneers, and Bears.