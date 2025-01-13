Raiders request interview with Vance Joseph for head coach

The Raiders have put in a request to speak with a coordinator from a division rival.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Las Vegas would like to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for head coach.

Joseph, 52, just wrapped up his second season as Denver’s defensive coordinator under head coach Sean Payton. The Broncos ranked No. 3 in points allowed and No. 7 in yards allowed this season, helping the team make it to the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

Joseph was previously the Broncos head coach from 2017-2018, with the club going 11-21 in that span. He also spent 2016 as Miami’s defensive coordinator and 2019-2022 as Arizona’s DC.

This is Joseph’s second known interview request, as the Jets also put in one for him.