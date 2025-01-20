Liam Coen, Patrick Graham set for second interviews with Jaguars

Robert Saleh will have company in the second round of head coaching interviews in Jacksonville.

According to multiple reports, Saleh is one of three candidates currently slated to meet with the Jaguars a second time. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also remain in the mix for the team.

Coen and Graham both interviewed remotely during the first round and they are set for in-person meetings with the Jags this time around. Neither Coen nor Graham has interviewed with any other teams at this point in the process.

Ben Johnson also interviewed with the Jaguars, but he is going to be the new head coach in Chicago. It remains to be seen if any of the other interviewees will be returning for another conversation with the team.