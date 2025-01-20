 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Liam Coen, Patrick Graham set for second interviews with Jaguars

  
Published January 20, 2025 06:02 PM

Robert Saleh will have company in the second round of head coaching interviews in Jacksonville.

According to multiple reports, Saleh is one of three candidates currently slated to meet with the Jaguars a second time. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also remain in the mix for the team.

Coen and Graham both interviewed remotely during the first round and they are set for in-person meetings with the Jags this time around. Neither Coen nor Graham has interviewed with any other teams at this point in the process.

Ben Johnson also interviewed with the Jaguars, but he is going to be the new head coach in Chicago. It remains to be seen if any of the other interviewees will be returning for another conversation with the team.