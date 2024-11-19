Jets fire G.M. Joe Douglas

With the coach fired six weeks ago today, Jets owner Woody Johnson had to find someone else to fire during the bye week.

And he did. (Unfortunately for Jets fans, he didn’t fire himself.)

G.M. Joe Douglas is out, per multiple reports.

Douglas joins coach Robert Saleh as former Jets employees, with the terminations happening during the season. And it means a clean slate for 2025.

The biggest remaining question is whether Woody will preside over the latest reboot, or whether he’ll join the incoming administration. That would put his brother, Christopher, in charge.

However it goes, it’s becoming safer to say the next regime won’t want to continue with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Not based on how things have gone in his two years with the team.