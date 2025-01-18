Bears interview Joe Brady for head coach

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady has had a busy week, and not just because he’s preparing for a playoff game against the Ravens on Sunday night.

The Bears announced that they have interviewed Brady for their head-coaching vacancy, shortly after the Saints interviewed him for their head-coaching job.

One of the realities of the coaching cycle in the NFL is that coaches who would otherwise be fully focused on an upcoming playoff game also spend time talking to other teams about other jobs. Brady is one of several assistants preparing for games this weekend while also interviewing for head-coaching jobs.

Brady became a star in coaching circles when he was hired as passing game coordinator at LSU in 2019 and they promptly won the national championship with the best passing game in college football -- something that might have had more to do with the presence of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson on that team than with Brady.

Since then Brady has spent two years as offensive coordinator of the Panthers and two years as quarterbacks coach of the Bills before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in Buffalo.

Now Brady is focused on two things: Advancing his own career, and advancing the Bills in the playoffs.