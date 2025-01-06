Jets request interview with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi

The Chiefs have been at the top of the class in the NFL in recent seasons and the Jets would like to speak to a leading member of the Kansas City front office about their General Manager vacancy.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have requested an interview with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi.

Borgonzi has worked for the Chiefs since 2009 and has had his current role since 2021. He was in the mix for the Commanders’ G.M. job last offseason before Washington ultimately hired Adam Peters to fill that position.

The Jets have already interviewed former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, former Titans G.M. Jon Robinson, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.