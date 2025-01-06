 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets request interview with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi

  
Published January 6, 2025 09:56 AM

The Chiefs have been at the top of the class in the NFL in recent seasons and the Jets would like to speak to a leading member of the Kansas City front office about their General Manager vacancy.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have requested an interview with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi.

Borgonzi has worked for the Chiefs since 2009 and has had his current role since 2021. He was in the mix for the Commanders’ G.M. job last offseason before Washington ultimately hired Adam Peters to fill that position.

The Jets have already interviewed former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, former Titans G.M. Jon Robinson, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.