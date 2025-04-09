 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL's most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders 'stability'
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on '25 draft EDGE ranks

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Bill Belichick’s UNC staff will make nearly $12.5 million in 2025

  
Published April 9, 2025 01:15 PM

North Carolina will pay coach Bill Belichick $10 million this year. The school will pay the rest of his staff nearly $12.5 million.

247sports.com, via Sports Business Journal, has the details.

The figure for assistant coaches, front-office department, strength and conditioning coaches, and other support staffers comes in $3.8 million under the $16.3 million budget made available to Belichick under his contract.

Steve Belichick, the team’s defensive coordinator and Bill’s son, will make $1.3 million. Offensive coordinator (and former Browns coach) Freddie Kitchens, is earning $1.15 million. G.M. Mike Lombardi will earn $1.5 million.

The number that continues to hover over Belichick’s new tenure in college football is this: $1 million. That’s his buyout, as of June 1, 2005.

Before he signed, North Carolina muckety-mucks were “closely monitoring” the news for any indication that he might be leaving for the NFL. First, an NFL team has to want to hire him. The better the Tar Heels do under Belichick, the more likely he’ll be to get another NFL chance.

And the more closely the powers-that-be will be watching for any sign that Belichick will bolt.