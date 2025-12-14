Packers up 16-14 at halftime in Denver

The Packers scored points on all four of their first half possessions and they forced the only turnover of the first 30 minutes, but they only have a slim lead at halftime in Denver.

Bo Nix threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Broncos and the Packers had to settle for Brandon McManus field goals on three of their four possessions. The fourth was a Jordan Love touchdown pass to running back Josh Jacobs and the Packers are up 16-14 as a result.

Love is 17-of-22 for 215 yards, but the Packers have been hampered by six penalties so far on Sunday. There was a seventh on the play before the Jacobs touchdown, but the Broncos declined it to set up a third-and-goal from the 14-yard line that the Packers were able to convert. The Packers had right tackle Zach Tom go down with a knee injury and he’s considered questionable to return.

Nix is 11-of-12 for 122 yards and the Broncos have also had a few costly penalties. They also saw rookie running back RJ Harvey lose a fumble on the first drive of the game, so both teams will be trying for cleaner performances over the final 30 minutes.