Jared Goff has three TDs, Lions lead Rams 24-17 at halftime

It’s been an offensive shootout so far in Los Angeles on Sunday, but the Lions got the best of the Rams in the first 30 minutes to take a 24-17 lead into halftime.

The two teams combined for 518 total yards. According to the FOX broadcast, that’s the most combined yards in a first half for two teams this year.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have been on the same page throughout, with Goff completing nine passes to St. Brown for 127 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Jameson Williams also has four catches on four targets for 92 yards with a 31-yard TD. Williams’ score came with just 30 seconds left in the half, capping a 9-play, 80-yard drive that took just 2:39 off the clock.

Goff finished the first half 14-of-20 for 221 yards with three TDs.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson got things going for his team with an interception off a screen, returning it 58 yards to end Los Angeles’ first drive.

St. Brown got his first touchdown from there, catching a 17-yard pass to give the Lions an early 7-0 lead.

Matthew Stafford was able to shake off his early pick to lead the Rams to three scoring drives. Kyren Williams had a 4-yard touchdown and 1-yard touchdown. Stafford also engineered a successful two-minute drive with 30 seconds left, putting L.A. in field-goal range with a 37-yard dart to Puka Nacua down the right side.

Stafford finished the first half 13-of-23 for 193 yards with an interception. Nacua leads with five catches for 99 yards.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff.