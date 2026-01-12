 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Drake Maye 28-yard TD pass gives Patriots 16-3 lead in fourth quarter

  
Published January 11, 2026 10:40 PM

At long last, there has been a touchdown in Sunday night’s postseason matchup between the Patriots and Chargers.

New England quarterback Drake Maye fired a 28-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give the Pats a 16-3 lead with 9:45 left in regulation.

Maye was able to evade defenders in the pocket before moving to his left and hitting an open Hunter Henry downfield for the score.

It was the first touchdown of the night, as both teams have struggled to maintain an offensive rhythm.

It was also the first postseason touchdown pass of Maye’s career.

At this point, Maye is 18-of-29 for 268 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble

Notably, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is questionable to return as he’s being checked for a concussion.