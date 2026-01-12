Drake Maye 28-yard TD pass gives Patriots 16-3 lead in fourth quarter

At long last, there has been a touchdown in Sunday night’s postseason matchup between the Patriots and Chargers.

New England quarterback Drake Maye fired a 28-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give the Pats a 16-3 lead with 9:45 left in regulation.

Maye was able to evade defenders in the pocket before moving to his left and hitting an open Hunter Henry downfield for the score.

It was the first touchdown of the night, as both teams have struggled to maintain an offensive rhythm.

It was also the first postseason touchdown pass of Maye’s career.

At this point, Maye is 18-of-29 for 268 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble

Notably, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is questionable to return as he’s being checked for a concussion.