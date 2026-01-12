Nick Sirianni defends A.J. Brown after multiple drops

Many will think Sunday’s playoff loss to the 49ers will be receiver A.J. Brown’s last game with the Eagles. Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni doesn’t sound like he wants that to happen.

“He’s got the best hands I’ve ever seen,” Sirianni said about Brown after the game, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “The way he catches the ball, the amount of different types of catches that he’s made. When you get as many targets as he does, you’re going to have some drops. . . . I know he will beat himself up on that.”

Along the way, Sirianni and Brown had a sideline interaction that required the intervention of Big Dom. Sirianni downplayed it during the game, and after it.

“I think he knows how I feel about him,” Sirianni said regarding Brown. “I have a special relationship with him. We’ve probably [gone] through every emotion you can possibly have together. We’ve laughed together. We’ve cried together. We’ve yelled at each other. We’re both emotional. I was trying to get him off the field, and that happens in this game. . . . That happens in this game, but I love him.”

Love, hate, or ambivalence, something has to change. And the Eagles undoubtedly will get calls about Brown. The only question is whether those calls will lead to negotiations. And whether those negotiations will lead to a fresh start for the Eagles, and for Brown.