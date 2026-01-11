Nick Sirianni: Things “just fine” with A.J. Brown after sideline exchange

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni downplayed his sideline exchange with wide receiver A.J. Brown late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Sirianni was seen yelling at Brown to get off the field after the wideout failed to reel in a pass from Jalen Hurts on third down. Brown had some words for Sirianni in response and the Eagles’ top security officer Dom DiSandro got between the two men before things escalated any further.

As the second half got underway, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports recounted her conversation with Sirianni about what happened.

“Emotions, they run high — especially in the playoffs,” Andrews relayed. “Of course, after this game, we’ll go back to loving each other. But look, this is just the way it is. We’re just fine, thanks.”

It’s not the first time that either Sirianni or Brown has had their emotions spill out during a game and the Eagles have weathered previous storms, so all should remain well as long as they advance to the divisional round.