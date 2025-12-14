 Skip navigation
49ers lead Titans 17-10 at halftime

  
December 14, 2025

The 49ers are didn’t overwhelm the Titans in the first half, but they do lead 17-10 at halftime.

San Francisco outgained Tennessee 179 to 173.

Brock Purdy has completed 10 of 15 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 4-yard score to Jauan Jennings. George Kittle has four catches for 63.

Christian McCaffrey, who was questionable to play scored on a 1-yard run and has eight carries for 23 yards.

The 49ers scored touchdowns on their first two possessions. But they settled for a red-zone field goal late in the first half, stalling at the Tennessee 15. Eddy Pineiro’s 33-yard field goal with 56 seconds left in the half gave the 49ers their final points of the half.

The Titans have made it a game by scoring on two of their final three possessions of the half before Joey Slye missed a 50-yard field goal try on the final play of the half.

Cam Ward is 10-of-15 for 106 yards and a touchdown, a 34-yard pass to Gunnar Helm. Tony Pollard had eight carries for 57 yards.