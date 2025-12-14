 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles’ defense holds Raiders to only 75 yards

  
Published December 14, 2025 05:39 PM

The best way for the Eagles to turn the page on a three-game losing streak would be to obliterate the Raiders.

They did.

Beyond the obvious — a 31-0 bookend to the 31-0 win by the Chiefs over the Raiders in Week 7 — the Eagles’ defense had a historic performance, in a good way. Which meant that the Raiders’ offense had a historic performance in a bad way.

The Raiders gained 75 total yards in the game. That was the fewest yards allowed by the Eagles since 1955. And it was only the second time in franchise history that the Raiders gained 75 or fewer yards. The other time occurred in 1955.

Today’s performance comes only three weeks after the Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Which tends to suggest that Kelly’s exit was the beginning, not the end.