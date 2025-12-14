Eagles’ defense holds Raiders to only 75 yards

The best way for the Eagles to turn the page on a three-game losing streak would be to obliterate the Raiders.

They did.

Beyond the obvious — a 31-0 bookend to the 31-0 win by the Chiefs over the Raiders in Week 7 — the Eagles’ defense had a historic performance, in a good way. Which meant that the Raiders’ offense had a historic performance in a bad way.

The Raiders gained 75 total yards in the game. That was the fewest yards allowed by the Eagles since 1955. And it was only the second time in franchise history that the Raiders gained 75 or fewer yards. The other time occurred in 1955.

Today’s performance comes only three weeks after the Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Which tends to suggest that Kelly’s exit was the beginning, not the end.