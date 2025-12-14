 Skip navigation
Broncos take 7-6 lead on Bo Nix touchdown pass

  
Published December 14, 2025 05:20 PM

The Broncos defense has bent, but it hasn’t broken and that gave their offense enough time to find its footing against the Packers.

Quarterback Bo Nix ended the team’s third possession of the first half by finding a wide open Michael Bandy while rolling out on a third down from the Green Bay 20-yard line. The wide receiver cruised into the end zone for his first NFL touchdown and the Broncos are up 7-6 as a result.

Running back RJ Harvey lost a fumble on the first Denver drive and the second ended with a punt after three plays. The third drive got some help from a Packers personal foul and Nix hit wideouts Courtland Sutton and Lil’Jordan Humphrey for first downs.

The Packers have been able to move the ball a bit, but penalties have helped to stall both of their drives short of the end zone. They’ll also be without tight end Josh Whyle for the rest of the day as he was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.