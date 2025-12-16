Cardinals place RB Bam Knight on injured reserve

Cardinals running back Bam Knight will not be able to return in 2025.

Arizona announced on Tuesday that the club has placed Knight on injured reserve in a series of roster moves.

Knight suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

He’s the latest in a string of injuries Arizona has been dealing with at the position with James Conner and Trey Benson already out for the year. Emari Demarcate also missed four games in 2025 due to injury.

Michael Carter is set to take over at the position in place of Knight.

Additionally, Arizona has placed receiver Andre Baccellia on injured reserve to end his 2025. He was able to fly back from Houston with the team after he was sent to the hospital following a collision on a kick return.

The Cardinals have signed receiver Jalen Brooks to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad, signed offensive lineman Marques Cox and safety Patrick McMorris to the practice squad, and released offensive lineman Trey Wedig from the practice squad.