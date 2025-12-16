Tom Brady’s latest Let’s Go! visit included no mention of the Raiders

Tom Brady launched the Let’s Go! podcast four years ago, in a format that typically consisted of one session with Brady and Jim Gray and a separate conversation between Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. Brady has since moved on from making weekly appearances.

He was back for the latest episode, with SiriusXM sending out quotes regarding his advice for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered the same ACL injury Brady experienced in 2008.

I listened to the entire conversation, curious to hear whether Brady was asked any questions about the Raiders, the franchise in which he holds a minority stake — and by all appearances has a significant voice. Currently, the Raiders are struggling; one day before, they capped an eight-game losing streak with a historically low 75-yard output on offense.

And Brady got no questions about the Raiders. The Raiders weren’t even mentioned. Not once.

Making the omission of any reference to the Raiders even more surprising was the fact that, as soon as the Brady portion of the show ended, Gray played his weekly discussion with Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Plenty of fair, and largely innocuous, questions could have been posed by Gray to Brady about the Raiders. What’s the problem with the team? What’s the plan for the offseason? How close is this team to turning it around? What will you personally be doing to assist the turnaround?

Or Gray could have pressed Brady a little bit, notwithstanding their role as business partners in multiple pursuits. Gray didn’t need to go full Pete Rose with Brady. Grady could have asked, for instance, “How much of this do you think you’re personally responsible for?” Or, “Do you regret any of the decisions you made in the offseason?” Or, “You seem to be spread pretty thin — do you think you either need to spend more time in the building or maybe allow someone else to be making the big decisions?” Or, “How concerned are you that some of the team’s great players will become frustrated with the situation and ask to be traded?”

When it comes to his partial ownership of the Raiders, Brady has landed in an enviable sweet spot. If things go well, he’ll definitely get credit. With things going very poorly, he is getting none of the blame. As emphasized by the fact that he wasn’t even asked to say a single word about the single worst team in the NFL.

The fact that Brady said nothing about the Raiders says it all. He’s keeping his distance from that dumpster fire.

But mark this down: If/when things ever turn around, he’ll be sharing in the victory lap.