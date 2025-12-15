The Raiders are a full-blown disaster; what if anything will change?

The Raiders’ eight-game losing streak began with a 31-0 shutout during which the team looked beyond inept offensively, gaining 95 total yards. The Raiders’ eight-game losing streak continued today with a 31-0 shutout during which the team looked beyond inept offensively, gaining 75 total yards.

Something has to change.

But will it? Coach Pete Carroll shouldn’t want to stay. The Raiders shouldn’t want him to stay. Current speculation, per a league source, centers on some sort of a negotiated resolution, pursuant to which Carroll “retires” and gets a portion of what he’s owed. (The Raiders, we’re told, will be financially off the hook as to former coach Antonio Pierce, since he signed only a two-year deal when he got the job in 2024.)

The problem goes much farther than coaching, however, even if the first scapegoat was offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Three weeks later, the offense looks no better.

The talent isn’t there. As one source remarked, they look like the worst team of the past ten years.

Most teams have two or three great players on each side of the ball. The Raiders have one on defense (Maxx Crosby) and one on offense (Brock Bowers). How long will they continue to tolerate the organization failing to find other high-end performers?

G.M. John Spytek is responsible for the talent, in theory. Minority owner Tom Brady has a part-time role but a full-time voice. How much of the decision-making process for 2025 was directed or at least influenced by him?

Obviously, Brady can’t be fired. But Brady and majority owner Mark Davis will have to decide whether to blow it up again, and whether blowing it up will improve the situation.

Last year, their first choice at head coach (Ben Johnson) opted for the Bears instead, even with Brady’s best efforts to recruit him. Will viable coach and/or G.M. candidates with options elsewhere want to work for a team where the primary owner has delegated so much authority over football to a minority owner who spends the majority of his time doing other things — and who can’t even attend most games because of his primary NFL gig with Fox?

Brady may need to get out of the way, frankly. If he’s going to have a ladle in the stew, the best chefs may not be interested in Sin City’s kitchen.

That’s a key component as to the decisions the Raiders need to make, soon. They need to make things better. Another house cleaning ultimately could make things worse, unless they’re able to win the jump balls for their preferred coach and G.M.