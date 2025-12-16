Jerry Jones doesn’t offer support to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

Matt Eberflus is the Cowboys’ third defensive coordinator in three seasons. They will have a fourth defensive coordinator in four seasons if they decide to move on from Eberflus after the season.

Jerry Jones was effusive in his praise for Eberflus earlier this season despite the defense’s struggles. But after J.J. McCarthy passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns — without being sacked — in the Vikings’ 34-26 win over Dallas on Sunday night, the Cowboys owner sounded more uncertain about Eberflus’ future.

“We let their quarterback have a big day on us,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “That wasn’t the plan. We could have used more pressure, without question, at different times. The result was that we let him make some pretty significant plays out there, plus, he played pretty well. It seems like we’re always saying that about these [opposing] quarterbacks. Some of them hadn’t played as well, but when they play us, they play better. I think that’s telling, too.”

The Cowboys rank 29th in total defense, including 32nd against the pass.

“Candidly, just to be very up front about it,” Jones said, “I think if we could have gotten this defense in better shape earlier that we could be sitting here with the kind of wins that would’ve not had us in this tight spot.”

The team has created some of its own problems on defense by the turnover at the coordinator position. Players are brought in to fit a scheme that is gone the next year.

The Cowboys also didn’t help Eberflus by trading edge rusher Micah Parsons just before the start of the season.

Dallas was expected to play more man defense to fit what cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and rookie Shavon Revel, among others, do best.

Jones didn’t accept explanations or excuses, though, believing that coaches should adapt their scheme to the players they have.

“I’m satisfied that the players we have fit what we’re trying to do really well,” Jones said.

It’s been a long time since Jones has fired any coach. His MO is to let the coach’s contract run out before moving on.

The Cowboys, though, did fire defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after only one season, in January 2021, after a historically bad season.