Patrick Mahomes injury shifted Chiefs-Titans spread by 8 points

How much better is Patrick Mahomes than Gardner Minshew? About eight points better.

That’s how much the point spread shifted on Sunday’s Chiefs-Titans game after Mahomes suffered a torn ACL, leaving the Chiefs with Minshew as their starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Prior to Mahomes’ injury, the lookahead line on the Chiefs-Titans game was Chiefs by 11.5. After the injury, the Chiefs are favored by 3.5. The eight-point swing shows just how valuable Mahomes is.

The over-under on the game is 37.5, the lowest in the NFL this week, suggesting that we’re in for a low-scoring game between two teams that are out of playoff contention.