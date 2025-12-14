Philip Rivers throws TD, Colts lead 13-6 at halftime

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers’ return to the NFL got off to a shaky start on Sunday afternoon, but he finished the first half in Seattle on a hot streak.

Rivers completed his final seven passes of the half, including a seven-yard touchdown to wide receiver Josh Downs with 1:33 left to play in the half. It’s the 422nd career touchdown pass for Rivers and his first since the 2020 season.

The Seahawks were able to drive for a Jason Myers field goal as time expired in the first half, so it is 13-6 Colts at halftime.

Rivers is 10-of-16 for 81 yards and the Colts have picked up 73 more yards on the ground. He has only been sacked once and that came after he slipped in the pocket.

Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann left the game with an elbow injury late in the second quarter and he is called questionable to return. That’s the same status as Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas, who hurt his shoulder on Sunday.

The Seahawks will get the ball coming out of the half and they’ll be hoping to find a better formula after going three-and-out on three of their five first half possessions.