Jim Harbaugh on firing OC Greg Roman: A fresh start to stimulate a new direction

Jim Harbaugh has only worked with one offensive coordinator as an NFL head coach, but that’s set to change in 2026.

The Chargers fired Greg Roman after Sunday night’s 16-3 loss to the Patriots and Harbaugh discussed that decision at a press conference on Thursday. Roman worked with Harbaugh with the 49ers as well, but the team’s offense has flamed out in the playoffs the last two years and Harbaugh said that the team feels a need to chart a different course as they try for more success in the future.

“You need a fresh start to stimulate a new direction,” Harbaugh said, via Elliott Teaford of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Harbaugh was reminded of last year’s comment that the team did quarterback Justin Herbert “a disservice and didn’t put him in the positions to be successful enough” and reiterated his belief that the team has to do more to put their offense at the same level he believes Herbert has reached already.

“Justin’s talent, Justin’s ability, I have no questions about that,” Harbaugh said. “Winner all the way and, yeah, it’s our responsibility to get up to his level. We’re continually striving to do that.”

The next offensive coordinator will be the fifth that Herbert has worked with since joining the Chargers and that choice will have to be a big hit to quiet all doubts that the Chargers can get over the hump with Harbaugh and Herbert in the leading roles.